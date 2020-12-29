YPD: Missing woman found alive

News

Annie Goo was found in Tonopah, Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 78-year-old woman who went missing last Sunday has been found.

The Yuma Police Department says Annie Goo was found in Tonopah, Ariz., by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Monday around 7 p.m.

Police say she is in good condition and has been reunited with her family.

Her family reported her missing late Sunday after leaving the hospital. Her family told police she suffered from memory issues.