YPD seek help in search for missing woman

78-year-old Annie Goo has been missing since last night and suffers from memory issues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department is seeking help in finding a 78-year-old woman from Yuma.

Annie Goo, described as 5'7, weighs 170 pounds, has been missing since Sunday, December 27, around 11:19 p.m. She was last seen leaving the Yuma Regional Medical Center at 9:17 p.m. Police say she was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, baby blue pants, and brown shoes.

The woman drives a 2007 blue Lincoln MKZ with an Arizona license plate of CGL6135.

Her family says she suffers from memory issues.

If you have seen or know Annie Goo’s whereabouts, please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.