Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:55 am

McConnell blocks quick vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

Screen Shot 2020-12-29 at 11.38.17 AM

(KYMA, KECY) - The Senate majority leader on Tuesday blocked an attempt by Democrats to unanimously pass $2,000 stimulus checks.

RELATED STORY: House passes bill for $2,000 stimulus check, sends bill to Senate

McConnell also said the Senate would consider three of Trump's priorities; further direct financial support for Americans, reexamining Section 230's protections for technology firms, and ballot integrity efforts this week.

Trump tweeted his demands ahead of Tuesday’s Senate session: ”$2000 for our great people, not $600!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, “Republicans have a choice: Vote for this legislation or vote to deny the American people the bigger paychecks they need.”

Aside from the direct $600 checks to most Americans, the bill's COVID-19 portion revives a weekly pandemic jobless benefit boost, which is $300 this time through March 14.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

President-elect Joe Biden told reporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, that he supported the $2,000 checks.

For now, the administration can only begin work sending out the $600 payments.

Coronavirus / Politics / Top Stories / Video

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content