McConnell blocks quick vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

(KYMA, KECY) - The Senate majority leader on Tuesday blocked an attempt by Democrats to unanimously pass $2,000 stimulus checks.

McConnell also said the Senate would consider three of Trump's priorities; further direct financial support for Americans, reexamining Section 230's protections for technology firms, and ballot integrity efforts this week.

Trump tweeted his demands ahead of Tuesday’s Senate session: ”$2000 for our great people, not $600!”

$2000 for our great people, not $600! They have suffered enough from the China Virus!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, “Republicans have a choice: Vote for this legislation or vote to deny the American people the bigger paychecks they need.”

Aside from the direct $600 checks to most Americans, the bill's COVID-19 portion revives a weekly pandemic jobless benefit boost, which is $300 this time through March 14.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

President-elect Joe Biden told reporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, that he supported the $2,000 checks.

For now, the administration can only begin work sending out the $600 payments.