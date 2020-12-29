House passes bill for $2,000 stimulus check, sends bill to Senate

Top Stories

The $600 payments are expected to be made as early as the end of this week, according to officials

(KYMA, KECY) - The House voted on Monday to increase the stimulus checks to $2,000. It now rests with the Senate to raise the $600 stipends.

The legislation would increase the $600 in direct payments to those who earned less than $75,000 last year to $2,000.

Last week, Trump insisted on increasing the payments, which passed both chambers of Congress.

"I simply want to get our great people $2,000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill," Trump tweeted over the weekend from his Florida resort.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on Monday, "The House and the President agree, we must deliver $2,000 checks to American families struggling this Holiday Season. The House just passed the #CASHAct — it’s time for the Senate to do the same."

According to a senior Treasury Department official, the $600 payments are expected to be made as early as the end of this week despite Trump's delay.

If the Senate gives the green light for the $2,000 checks, those who have already received the original $600 will get a second payment of $1,400, bringing them to $2,000.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said, "Let me be clear: If Senator McConnell doesn’t agree to an up or down vote to provide the working people of our country a $2,000 direct payment, Congress will not be going home for New Year’s Eve," Sanders said in a statement. "Let’s do our job."