Southwest Airlines to avoid furloughs after new COVID relief bill

Company says new stimulus bill is helping it avoid pay cuts and layoffs

DALLAS, Texas (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest Airlines said on Monday that the new stimulus bill is helping it to avoid furloughs and pay cuts.

Southwest was planning on furloughing more than 6,800 workers in the spring. It would have been the first layoffs in the company's 50-year history.

The new $900 billion stimulus, which President Trump signed into law Sunday night, gives airlines and contractors $16 billion for worker payroll support and bans any new furloughs until March 31.

Southwest's CEO said they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they won't be forced to do furloughs or pay cuts to survive.