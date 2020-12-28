Kanye West drop surprise EP
Kanye's gospel group dropped a surprise new EP on Christmas, titled "Emmanuel."
Los Angeles, CA (KYMA, KECY) - Kanye West and his gospel group released a new EP on Christmas, titled "Emmanuel."
"Emmanuel," follows last year's Christmas EP called "Jesus is born."
People magazine describes that album as mostly "gospel-oriented."
"People" is describing the new EP to being "acappella and mostly in Latin."
West is credited as a writer and producer on all five tracks on the EP.
Despite his venture into Christian music, he is still keeping his hip-hop career going.
West released two singles in that style earlier this year.
