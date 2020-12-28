Kanye West drop surprise EP

News

Kanye's gospel group dropped a surprise new EP on Christmas, titled "Emmanuel."

Los Angeles, CA (KYMA, KECY) - Kanye West and his gospel group released a new EP on Christmas, titled "Emmanuel."

"Emmanuel," follows last year's Christmas EP called "Jesus is born."

People magazine describes that album as mostly "gospel-oriented."

"People" is describing the new EP to being "acappella and mostly in Latin."

West is credited as a writer and producer on all five tracks on the EP.

Despite his venture into Christian music, he is still keeping his hip-hop career going.

West released two singles in that style earlier this year.