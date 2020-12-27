Christmas tree recycling in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the Christmas season is wrapping up and the new year is rolling in, it's time to properly dispose of your Christmas trees.

The City of Yuma is offering a Christmas tree recycling site starting December 28 and continuing through January 8th.

Residents can swing by from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the back side of the Civic Center behind the tennis courts.

It is important to get rid of your trees properly so they don't become a fire hazard.