Pelosi says House to vote on bigger stimulus payments after GOP blocks increase

News

(KYMA, KECY) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House Democrats would once again meet on Monday to vote on the stimulus checks that would provide Americans with $2,000.

The announcement comes after House Republicans blocked to increase the in payments from $600 to $2,000, as President Donald Trump demanded.

"On Monday, I will bring the House back to session, where we will hold a recorded vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000. To vote against this bill is to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny them the relief they need," Pelosi said in a statement Thursday morning.

On Tuesday night, Trump took to social media to rail against the newly-passed coronavirus relief bill.

"It really is a disgrace." The President said in a video released on Twitter.

He went on to itemize the non-virus-related programs and projects funded in the bill. He also cited the amount of foreign aid included in the measure. Trump also aimed for the size of the stimulus checks and pointed out how little relief is going to the nation's restaurants.