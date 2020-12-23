Pelosi responds to Trump: ‘Let’s do it!’

News

House Democrats plan to meet on Thursday, Dec. 24, to advance the $2,000 stimulus check

(KYMA, KECY) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responds to President Donald Trump's call to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 per person.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Pelosi said Republicans have refused to say what amount the president wanted for direct checks. Stating they were ready to bring Trump's amount of $2,000 to the table by unanimous consent.

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020

Pelosi's tweet comes after Trump said the new coronavirus relief bill was a 'disgrace.' He added that the relief bill was mainly benefiting other nations and not helping Americans during the pandemic.

However, suppose the president refuses to sign the bill. In that case, the consequences could be significant, from hundreds of billions of dollars in economic aid being frozen to a government shutdown next week.