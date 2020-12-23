Skip to Content
Pelosi responds to Trump: ‘Let’s do it!’

House Democrats plan to meet on Thursday, Dec. 24, to advance the $2,000 stimulus check

(KYMA, KECY) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responds to President Donald Trump's call to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 per person.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Pelosi said Republicans have refused to say what amount the president wanted for direct checks. Stating they were ready to bring Trump's amount of $2,000 to the table by unanimous consent.

RELATED STORY: Trump rejects coronavirus relief bill

Pelosi's tweet comes after Trump said the new coronavirus relief bill was a 'disgrace.' He added that the relief bill was mainly benefiting other nations and not helping Americans during the pandemic.

However, suppose the president refuses to sign the bill. In that case, the consequences could be significant, from hundreds of billions of dollars in economic aid being frozen to a government shutdown next week.

