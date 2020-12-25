Mexicali police find bag with ‘amniotic fluid’ but no baby

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali police find a plastic bag with amniotic fluid inside a bag with baby clothes and a note.

Televisa Mexicali Oficial reports neighbors along the streets of Infonavit Cucapah called 911 after claiming they saw a woman dropping off bags with a possible fetus inside and bloodstains on Wednesday.

When police arrived, they say the bag contained a note that said, "We already died for you, that is how you wanted, for you my love I leave you with the memory of the day I asked you for help aborting our baby and if only that came out."

But sources say there was no fetus, and only plastic bags containing blood.

Police continue to look for the women.