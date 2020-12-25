Homeless people in Calexico receive Christmas blessing

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The homeless people in Calexico were given a special dinner and celebration this Christmas holiday.

Nearly 60 people lined up at Border Park in Calexico to receive a Christmas blessing from the Brown Bag Coalition, a nonprofit that feeds the homeless 365 days of the year.

Christmas Eve marks the best meal of the year with a cup of hot coffee, warm beans, and delicious tamales.

“Brown bag has been coming to this park for six years, helping the homeless out for six years, I thank Maribel because she’s a very nice person. She’s been very good to me and I’m very blessed," said Sean Michael Reyes.

Reyes has been homeless for about 10 years and says the Brown Bag Coalition has been there during his toughest times.

Following all the health guidelines from the county, the Co-Founder of the Brown Bag Coalition couldn’t let this year’s annual Christmas celebration be canceled.

“So usually every year we have a posada for our homeless and kids with cancer, but because of COVID-19, we couldn't do all that so we decided to have a luncheon at the park," said Maribel Padilla, Co-founder of the brown Bag Coalition.

Padilla says it wouldn't be possible without the community's help.

“It’s all donations from the community and businesses that have donated. They got new jeans, new jackets, blankets, and we are having raffles," said Padilla.

As temperatures continue to dip, the homeless people in Calexico still don’t have an emergency shelter they can sleep at.

It’s an ongoing issue that becomes more evident during the winter.

