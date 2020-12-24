Republicans block $2,000 stimulus checks despite Trump demand

News

If Trump follows through on his implied veto threat, the government will experience a brief shutdown

(KYMA, KECY) - House Republicans shot down a bid to pass President Donald Trump's demand for $2,000 in stimulus checks to Americans.

The Associated Press reports Thursday's 12 minute House session instead morphed into the unconvincing theater in response to Trump’s veto musings about the package, which was negotiated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Trump’s behalf.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, sought all House members' unanimous approval to pass the bill. Still, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who was not present in the nearly-empty chamber, denied his approval, and the effort fizzled.

However, if Trump followed through on his implied veto threat, the government will experience a brief shutdown starting December 29. Meaning, the $600 direct payments would also be delayed.

Senate Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have opposed larger $2,000 checks as too costly and poorly targeted. Democrats support the direct payments and now plan to vote on the $2,000 check proposal on Monday. House Republicans are expected to block the vote, but Democrats may try Monday again.

The president’s push to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples split the party with a politically painful loyalty test, including for GOP senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, fighting to retain their seats in the Jan. 5 special election in Georgia.