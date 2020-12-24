Mexicali hospital reaches full capacity

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The General Hospital of Mexicali (HGM) and the Mobile Hospital of the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) reached their maximum capacity in caring for patients with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Secretary of Health, Alonso Óscar Pérez Rico, reported 91 new coronavirus cases in the city and more than 290 throughout the State, reported La Voz de la Frontera.

The HGM has 70 beds occupied by COVID patients, and 47 of them are intubated.

As for UABC, 53 beds are also occupied.

The Secretary of Health indicated that the tents that were placed in the courtyard of the HGM will be put into use today to extend the capacity to care for patients with respiratory diseases linked to COVID-19.