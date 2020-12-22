Trump rejects coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump on Monday night took to social media to rail against the newly-passed coronavirus relief bill.

"It really is a disgrace." The President said in a video released on Twitter.

He went on to itemize the non-virus-related programs and projects funded in the bill. He also cited the amount of foreign aid included in the measure. Trump also took aim at the size of the stimulus checks, and pointed out how little relief is going to the nation's restaurants.

Watch President Trump's response to the coronavirus relief bill:

The President said Congress will need to do better if he's going to sign a relief bill into law.

"I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000." Trump said.

He also said lawmakers would have to remove much of the non-virus-related funding to get him to sign off on the measure.

No reaction yet from Congressional leaders.

KYMA.com will continue to follow this developing story and bring you new developments as we get them.