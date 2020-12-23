More local frontline healthcare workers get COVID vaccine

News

Sunset Health staffers share their excitement with News 11's Crystal Jimenez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Excitement filled the walls of Sunset Community Health Center as the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to the first of its staff Wednesday morning.

David Rogers, the CEO of Sunset Health, said the community health center received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

260 employees are set to receive the vaccine by the end of the week, according to Rogers.

The remaining doses set to be distributed to first responders and those who are considered high risk for COVID-19.

Those who get the first dose of the vaccine this week will be getting a second dose late January.

