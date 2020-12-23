Correctional officers demand better working conditions

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As tensions continue to rise within the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma, several correctional officers tell News 11 they fear for their safety during the pandemic.

The coronavirus has now infected 1,189 inmates at the Yuma complex since the start of the pandemic. Currently only 699 have recovered.

The amount of infected inmates now places the Yuma complex right behind the Tucson complex for number of cases.

Reports from correctional officers (CO's) who work at the state prison in Yuma claim the numbers on the website don't accurately represent what is actually going on.

One CO said there are several inmates with running noses, coughing, and sleeping all day. All these, symptoms of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, staff said they report to work everyday with little to no PPE being offered by administration.

Another CO told News 11 he's asked for a new mask countless times, but can never get a new one. He also said gloves are hard to come by in the prison.

CO's also claiming staff who are coming in contact with inmates who have COVID-19 are only being provided a bed sheet covering instead of a full body hazmat suit. These "suits" said to be made by the inmates for staff.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) responded to these claims saying,

"Each complex has an ample supply of PPE and it is sent to the units on a daily basis and as requested. PPE and cleaning supplies are used daily, distributed to the units as needed, and restocked routinely."

Not only is there a lack of PPE, but also a lack of staff.

The correctional officers who spoke to Crystal Jimenez said they are trying to do what they can to take care of the inmates, but aren't manned properly. This creating a safety risk for CO's.

The CO's are claiming they were told they would start working 12 hours a day to help with staffing shortages.

But one CO said it's not enough, and he's ready to walk if they're going to extend the workday in unsafe conditions.

News 11 has reached out to Governor Doug Ducey's office to see how it's working with the Department of Corrections to contain the spread of COVID-19 in prisons. His office only said the ADCRR reports it's metrics to them regularly.

We've also reached out to the Arizona Department of Health to see how it's working with the ADCRR on the Yuma Prison Complex outbreak, but have yet to receive a response.