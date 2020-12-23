Border Patrol names Chris Clem new chief for Yuma Sector

News

Clem replaces Anthony Porvaznik

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Sector Border Patrol has a new leader.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection names Chris T. Clem as Yuma Sector's Chief Patrol Agent.

He is replacing Anthony Porvaznik, who recently retired after being in the position for five years.

Clem has 25 years of Border Patrol experience and started his career at the Lordsburg Station in El Paso Sector.

Clem is a native of New Orleans but grew up in Houston.

He graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Master of Science in leadership management.

The Yuma Sector covers 126 miles of international border with Mexico, covering 181,000 square miles in Yuma, Wellton, and Blythe.