Senate approves $900B COVID-19 relief bill

News

(KYMA, KECY) - The second round of stimulus checks may be on the way as early as next week.

On Monday, Congress voted to pass a massive COVID-19 relief package and government funding bill that will bring much needed aid to Americans who continue to struggle during the pandemic.

The $900 billion package includes the next round of stimulus checks up to $600 a person earning $75,000 per year, and for married couples who earn up to $150,000, including $600 more for each dependent under 18 living in the same household.

The package also includes an extension of unemployment benefits, including money for vaccines and education.

The unemployment insurance and federal unemployment insurance would be $300 a week. It will provide more than $284 billion in loans, businesses struggling to pay rent and workers, and $69 billion for testing and vaccine distribution, among $82 billion for college and schools.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the coming days.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tells NBC News Americans will begin getting direct payments by "the beginning of next week."

As for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., he says more aid is needed.

"This bill cannot and will not be the final word upon congressional relief from the coronavirus pandemic," he said. "This is an emergency survival package, and when we come back in January, our No. 1 job will be to fill in the gaps left by the bill and get the economy moving with strong federal input."