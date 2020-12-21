Congress reaches final agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 aid package

News

The new round of checks will be up to $600 a person based on income

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Congress reach a final deal on nearly $900 billion in COVID-19 relief package.

The new round of payments will help jobless Americans, families, and businesses struggling in the pandemic.

"More help is on the way," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Sunday evening on the Senate floor. "Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the Senate and the House finalized an agreement."

It also consists of a federal unemployment insurance bonus of $300 a week, over $284 billion more in loans for businesses struggling to pay rent and their workers.

It will also cover money to distribute vaccines and $82 billion for colleges and schools.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the package beginning Monday.

The new round of checks will be an emergency bridge through the first quarter of 2021.

President-elect Joe Biden and leaders of both parties have said they intend to revisit COVID-19 relief in the new year.

Last Sunday, Biden said his administration would take action to immediately "undertake additional steps to get the virus under control and build our economy back better than it was before this crisis" once he takes office next month.