Longtime Holtville resident, Esperanza Hartman passes

News

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Longtime Holtville resident Esperanza Gamboa Hartman has passed at the age of 83.

Hartman was well known and loved in the community.

"She was a warrior with a big heart, until her last breath," said David Hartman, Hartman's grandson.

David says his Grandmother died Saturday of natural causes.

Hartman was being cared for at a convalescent home.

In April 2019 she made headlines when she went missing for several days. The entire community of Holtville was looking for her.

She was later found in good health, but that's when it was learned that Hartman suffered from dementia and short-term memory loss.

Hartman's family says she will be deeply missed. The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help cover funeral expenses and say any help is appreciated.

"I'm lucky to have called this beautiful woman my mom, she's more than just a grandma she's a great guardian angel," said David.

CLICK HERE FOR GO FUND ME LINK