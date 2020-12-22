Local Links: Italiano’s keeps serving up pizza during the pandemic

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez highlights another local business battling to survive the outbreak

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Italiano's in El Centro trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, and it's offering take-home pizza kits to help.

The restaurant is located on 1523 W. Main Street in El Centro.

It offers a variety of Italian dishes like pizza, pasta, calzones, soups, and salads.

More recently customers have been able to take home an individual pizza kit. It comes with one topping, sauce, and Italiano's homemade dough.

Like every other restaurant, keeping it's doors open during the pandemic has been a struggle.

While customers can't dine-in, they can still pick up their food curbside, or get it delivered through Door Dash and Delivery.com.

The owner of Italiano's, Catherine Duran, said if it wasn't for her customers continuously coming back for their food, the restaurant wouldn't be able to survive.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez finds out how Italiano's is staying afloat during tough times.

