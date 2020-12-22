Jackpots rise ahead of the holidays

News

(KYMA, KECY) - It's the holiday season and what better way to end it with two jackpots totaling $651 million.

The Arizona Lottery says these combines jackpots have not been this high since June 2019.

Mega Millions

The next drawing takes place Tuesday at 9 p.m. MST

A jackpot winner would have the choice between an estimated annuity value of $330 million or the lump-sum cash value of $252.8 million (before taxes)

This jackpot has been rolling since a Glendale couple won it last in June for $414 million!

Powerball

The next drawing takes place Wednesday at 9 p.m. MST.

A jackpot winner would have the choice between an estimated annuity value of $321 million or the lump-sum cash value of $247.1 million (before taxes)

Arizonans have seen a lot of Powerball luck, with three separate players winning $50k in the same drawing last Wednesday

You could be the next Arizonan to win big just in time for Christmas!

