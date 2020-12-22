Skip to Content
Jackpots rise ahead of the holidays

Arizona Lottery Facebook

(KYMA, KECY) - It's the holiday season and what better way to end it with two jackpots totaling $651 million.

The Arizona Lottery says these combines jackpots have not been this high since June 2019.

Mega Millions

  • The next drawing takes place Tuesday at 9 p.m. MST
  • A jackpot winner would have the choice between an estimated annuity value of $330 million or the lump-sum cash value of $252.8 million (before taxes)
  • This jackpot has been rolling since a Glendale couple won it last in June for $414 million! 

Powerball

  • The next drawing takes place Wednesday at 9 p.m. MST.
  • A jackpot winner would have the choice between an estimated annuity value of $321 million or the lump-sum cash value of $247.1 million (before taxes) 
  • Arizonans have seen a lot of Powerball luck, with three separate players winning $50k in the same drawing last Wednesday

You could be the next Arizonan to win big just in time for Christmas!

For more information, click here.

