Gov. Ducey announces funding to help families struggling during the pandemic

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey announced more than $40 million in funds to help Arizonans with rent payments and food amid the pandemic on Tuesday morning.

According to Gov. Ducey's office, the $40.2 million will be funded to the most vulnerable poulations.



“We want to make sure Arizonans have access to resources that will keep them safe and healthy, especially as we enter the new year,” said Governor Ducey. “These funds will provide critical services to struggling families, help prevent homelessness, and support emergency shelters. Thank you to the many organizations across the state that support Arizonans in need, and to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for providing additional funding opportunities to our state.”

Arizona will distribute $16,373,488 in ESG funding. The grant program provides funding to:

Engage homeless individuals and families in helpful programs and services;

Improve the number and quality of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; help operate these shelters;

Rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families; and

Prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless.

“We are so grateful for the continued support for neighbors experiencing homeless in northern Arizona,” Flagstaff Shelter Services Executive Director Ross Altenbaugh. “These are the most vulnerable people in Arizona, and this much-needed funding during the pandemic will literally save lives. We are all so thankful to Governor Ducey and to everyone across the state who help those in need.”

