Calexico police seek vehicle in fatal crash

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department is looking for a car that struck a motorcycle before fleeing the scene Tuesday.

CPD says it responded to a vehicle collision on the 1100 block of V.V. Williams Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle died of his injuries.

Police say the other vehicle involved is possibly a charcoal gray, 2004-2005 Toyota Sienna minivan.

The minivan should have damage on the driver's side and missing an inner undercarriage black plastic wheel.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the driver, contact the Calexico Police Department.