Yuma honors veterans during a special ceremony

Sunset Vista Cemetery joins over 2,000 other sites across the country for Wreaths Across America Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Veterans, their families and local dignitaries were among those taking part in this year's Wreath Across America Day. Each, year Sunset Vista Cemetery joins over 2,000 sites across the country to remember our veterans.

On Saturday, December 19, 2020, veterans escorted a trailer carrying wreaths to the Sunset Vista Cemetery in east county. Members of the public, active-duty servicemembers, veterans and their families joined together for the ceremony.

After the ceremony there was a 21-gun salute, taps were played and a pipe-band played Amazing Grace. Those in attendance were then asked to lay a wreath on a veteran's grave and say their names aloud to show that they're not forgotten.

Because of the pandemic donations were scarce and the local chapter of Wreaths Across America held several events to help raise money to buy wreaths for all our veterans. According to Winnie Moir with Wreaths Across America Yuma County was 700 wreaths shy of meeting their goal.

"The community has been amazing, in this past year with COVID and many people not working a got a 100% wreath coverage here at Sunset Vista and 1,350 at Desert Lawn." said by Winnie Moir with Wreaths Across America.

If you're interested in donating to Wreath Across America, the cost per wreath is $15. You can donate on their website, but in order to donate to the Yuma chapter, you have to search for AZ0079.