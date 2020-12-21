Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta cancelled for 2021

News

Fair Chief Executive Officer Alan Phillips says they hope to come back by March 2022

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta is cancelled for 2021 due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19.

The District Agriculture Association Board made the decision to cancel the fair last Wednesday.

The fair was originally scheduled for February 26-28.

“As a major event facility, The IV Fairgrounds has been weighing all of its options, as we monitor the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation,” said Fair Chief Executive Officer Alan Phillips.

“There is no higher priority than the safety of our Fairgrounds family, patrons, vendors, promoters, and sponsors. The decision was made with heavy hearts and great regret due to this ongoing situation; we understand that this decision has both financial and emotional impact on all of our fair partners.”

The decision comes after discussing its options for the last four months. However, after giving it much thought and consideration, board members felt cancelling the event was safer for the community.

The fair will continue its plans to conduct a Livestock Grading Show for youths who have animals. The show will be livestreamed to follow healthy protocols.

“We understand we are going to have to have a greatly modified program in order to pull this off, which will include a limitation on spectators. We will be live streaming the shows in order to allow family and friends to view the show” Phillips said.

Although the fair has been an annual event for over 110 years in Imperial County, they hope to come back safe and healthy by March 4-13, 2022.