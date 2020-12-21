Imperial County homeless shelters struggle to offer beds amid the pandemic

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As temperatures continue to fall in Imperial County, local shelters are struggling to house the homeless population.

The main reason they're having this issue is because the coronavirus has forced homeless shelters to limit the number of beds they can offer. "Homeless services have had to become reactive, throughout the virus. Last year we were focusing on prevention and long-term solutions now we're just reacting to the pandemic," said United Way Executive Director Ken Wuyten.

As COVID-19 hit, nearly 1,200 homeless residents in Imperial County were reported to be without temporary or emergency housing.

Wuyten says the immediate motel housing is ending this month. It's where some homeless people have been living, to have a roof over their head and protect themselves from the cold weather.

