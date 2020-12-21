Get ready to jingle beards and holiday hair

News

Deadline to send your pictures is Monday, December 28th

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get creative and go crazy for the holidays! That's right, the Youth Center in San Luis is having a beard and decorating hair contest.

In a tweet, the City of San Luis says to message your pictures to San Luis AZ Parks and Recreation.

The Youth Center invites everyone to have fun and get creative in a Beard and Hair decorating contest!

Please send your photos to San Luis AZ Parks and Recreation Facebook Messenger page.

Go crazy for the Holidays! We can't wait to see your Jingle Beards and Holiday Hair! pic.twitter.com/aLsQMNgf3u — City of San Luis (@SanLuisAZGov) December 21, 2020

For more information call (928) 341- 8574.