Published 11:56 am

Get ready to jingle beards and holiday hair

Deadline to send your pictures is Monday, December 28th

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get creative and go crazy for the holidays! That's right, the Youth Center in San Luis is having a beard and decorating hair contest.

In a tweet, the City of San Luis says to message your pictures to San Luis AZ Parks and Recreation.

For more information call (928) 341- 8574.

