ECRMC staff to receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Frontline workers at the El Centro Regional Medical Center will be getting their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Staff will be receiving the Pifzer vaccine.

The Imperial County Public Health Department received 975 doses of Pfizer vaccines on Thursday. Frontline workers with Health Department began getting the vaccine Friday.

Of the 975 vaccines, 475 will go to ECRMC, 330 to the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, and 170 will go the public health department.

