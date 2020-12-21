Skip to Content
Border Patrol discovers liquid meth in big rig’s gas tank

Trucker now facing federal drug charges

A look inside one of the big rig's gas tanks

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents made an unusual discovery this weekend at the Highway 111 checkpoint. They found gallons of liquid methamphetamine in a big rig's gas tank.

Agents say the happened just after five Saturday. They say a drug dog notified them of a problem after they waved a semi into secondary inspection.

Agents say they examined both the driver and passenger side fuel tanks, and found a cloudy liquid. They say a field narcotics test showed it to be positive for methamphetamine.

Agents say they found liquid meth in the big rig's gas tanks

Border Patrol was unable to determine the exact quantity to the drug due to the volatile and dangerous nature of liquid meth. It's highly flammable and can spark huge explosions.

The agents turned over the driver, the big rig, and the drugs to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

