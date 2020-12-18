Calexico Unified School District sues city for $1 million

News

The district seeks $1 million in unpaid impact fees

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) files a lawsuit against the City of Calexico seeking $1 million in damages in unpaid development impact fees.

CUSD says it had previously filed a claim to the city over the same issue but filed this lawsuit after the district didn't hear back from the city.

To read the court documents click here.

The district recently discovered the discrepancies between records of building permits issued by the city.

CUSD says it has approahced the city to enter an agreement so both parties could resolve the issue but the City Council declined on agreeing.

It says the district has no choice but to file a lawsuit against the city to pursue the fees to keep providing district facilities to students.

