Calexico police and firefighters deliver gifts to kids in need

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The Calexico Police Department and Calexico Fire Department celebrated the 17th Annual Kids N' Badges Calexico Unites.

They brought holiday cheer to 42 kids in need. Each child received two tote bags full of gifts and a board game.

"We didn't think we would be doing this, we just had a COVID outbreak in the force, but we're glad we can be doing this," said Calexico Police Chief Gerardo Gonzalo.

Coming up on News 11's Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST) Gianella Ghiglino shows us just how they brought holiday cheer.

