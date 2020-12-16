YPD: Sex offender registers new address

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police advise the community of a level 2 sex offender in Yuma who recently changed his address.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says 46-year-old Benny Don Trotter now lives at the 2100 block of S. Madison Avenue.

Trotter is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

On May 27, 1993, Trotter pled guilty to two counts of sexual conduct with a minor,

On April 8, 1999, he pled guilty to one count of violation of registering as a sex offender.

YPD says he is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.