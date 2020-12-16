Santa to host gift drive-by for kids in Yuma

News

Jolly old Saint Nicholas will be handing out gifts at the Yuma Landing Restaurant on Dec. 21.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Gather the kids and hop in the car Monday, Dec. 21 to receive a special gift from Santa Claus in Yuma.

The Yuma Landing Restaurant is hosting a 'Santa gift drive-by' from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Santa's sleigh will land at Yuma's historic landing site and will be handing out special gifts for any kids who come by.

"I don't think the children of Yuma got a fair shake this year, so I had a little talk with Santa Claus and I thought maybe they deserve a little bit better," said Santa's Helper Yvonne Peach. "Yuma is my heart and I don't know how to explain it. I just like to give back, people need to give back."

Social distancing will be enforced and it is recommended that you wear a mask when you drive by for your gift.

follow this route to ensure a proper gift and drive by exchange.