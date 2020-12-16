El Centro to start COVID-19 task force

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The City of El Centro will be starting a COVID-19 response task force to help provide the community with the resources they need during the pandemic.

Newly appointed mayor Cheryl Walker proposed the plan to the city council Tuesday night.

Walker said a task force was needed in order to gather the right information needed to educate the public by providing weekly coronavirus updates.

She also said information on what resources are available for struggling homeowners, businesses, and residents should be updated.

“Real-time information on testing. When it becomes available, real-time information on who’s eligible for a vaccine, when, where, what are the steps they have to go through," said Walker.

She also talked about the current status of the El Centro Regional Medical Center and said more has to be done to inform the public about why helping stop the spread of the virus is more crucial than ever.

“Our healthcare system is on the verge of collapse. There simply is no more space. You hit it right on the head, we had a relief valve the first time around being able to transfer close to 600 patients out of the valley, that is simply not an option anymore," said Walker.

Chief Hebert with the El Centro Fire Department agreed with the mayor.

“There were 44 people in the emergency room this morning. If that doesn't set off the alarm for some people and really drive home the level of seriousness, the level of impact. I'm hearing stories from nurses who are feeling guilty about walking off their double shift," said Ken Herbert, El Centro Fire Chief.

Mayor Walker said part of the task force would also focusing on the housing crisis to help end homelessness.

The task force is expected to officially start at the beginning of next year, but Walker said she expects to start meeting with the task force by next week.