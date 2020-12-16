Calexico residents protest land sale to build border wall

News

CALEXICO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico City Council is voting tonight on whether it will sell 2.5 acres of land to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build another part of the new wall, with a price tag of $26,700.

This has been met with tons of criticism from community members claiming it will “further militarize their small community."

On social media, critics have been calling it “Rosie’s wall” referencing Calexico Mayor Rosie Fernandez.

Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition Organizer Luis Flores has been part of mobilizing this effort and says living two blocks north of the fence he has seen what he calls the "militarization" first-hand. “Helicopters are driving by, Border Patrol cars are driving fast and I’ve been questioned myself by Border Patrol. It just all seems like a show,” said Flores.

Newly appointed council member Raul Ureña said Mayor Fernandez has been leading efforts to get this passed. “This offer was made by Rosie Fernandez without a vote, the document was signed by Rosie Fernandez without a vote and is now before us at the council,” said Ureña.

We reached out to Mayor Fernandez but she has not responded.

