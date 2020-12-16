Skip to Content
Border Patrol agents seize kettlebell of cocaine pills

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized a kettlebell package filled with cocaine pills.

Agents say a Remote Video Surveillance Operator notified them that a kettlebell was thrown over to the international border wall from Mexico to the U.S. last Sunday.

Agents located the plastic-wrapped kettlebell and took it to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing.

They found 195 small pills that tested positive for cocaine.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the pills weighed 21.6 grams that has a value of $1,944.

No one was arrested.

