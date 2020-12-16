A local business owner builds a donation box to help the mission

News

The owner of Saigon Pho in Yuma took it upon himself to build a donation box to help the Crossroads Mission

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saigon Pho Restaurant owner Vinh Vo has built a donation box and placed it outside of his restaurant (located at 700 E. 32nd Street). Any donations placed in the box will be taken to the Crossroads Mission.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, members from the Yuma Taekwondo Center visited the restaurant to place donations in the box. According to Chief Instructor David Perez helping causes such as homelessness is a vital lesson for his students.

"You know in Taekwondo we have a code that we live by, There's five basics, one is courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and abdominal spirit. And, you can't have that without teaching true values to these kids, you know." said by David Perez Chief Instructor at the Yuma Taekwondo Center.

The Crossroads Mission continues to need warm clothing, laundry detergent, toiletries and monetary donations. Items can be dropped off at the Saigon Pho Restaurant or at the Crossroads Mission (located at 944 S, Arizona Avenue).