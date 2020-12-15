Yuma Community Food Bank Receives $35k Donation

News

Food City's Parent Company Basha's and Wells Fargo made the donation to help the war on hunger.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Yuma Community Food Bank received a $35,000 donation Tuesday from Food City's parent company Basha's and Wells Fargo.

It comes at a time when many non-profits throughout the state and nation struggle to get by this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wells Fargo and Basha's also presented a check to Feeding America and its partners in the amount of $200,000. The campaign aims to feed two million people and Basha's President Trey Basha said his family is committed to helping those in need.

"Arizona has been part of our family since 1910 before we were even a state," Basha said. "Arizona is the fabric of who we are and we are proud to partner with companies like Wells Fargo, and thank them for their generosity."

Going a step further all monetary donations made today were matched by up to $10,000 on behalf of Bashas.