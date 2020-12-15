Pfizer vaccine expected to arrive in Imperial County this week

News

First shots to go to frontline workers - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As neighboring counties like Los Angeles and San Diego receive their first shipments of vaccines, Imperial County is still awaiting its allocation.

The Imperial County Public Health Department says 975 doses of Pfizer vaccines are expected to arrive this week. The exact date and time is still unknown.

However, the health department said they are ready to receive them when they arrive.

The first batch of vaccines will go to healthcare workers that are

on the frontline of COVID-19.

“The shipment is still expected between December 16 -18. We are still expecting one box of 975 doses and we will distribute it to the hospitals," said Janette Angulo, ICPHD health director.



Out of the 975 vaccines expected, the health department says 475 will go to the El Centro Regional Medical Center, 330 will go to Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, and 170 will go to the public health department.