U.S. border restrictions extended

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Travel restrictions have been extended once again for the U.S. border with Canada and Mexico.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, non-essential travel restrictions will remain in place through Jan. 21 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Travel restrictions have been in place since March and have continued to be extended due to coronavirus surges across the globe.

Mexico officials agreed to the extension, sighting that several regions in Mexico were in "orange light" which is considered a threat and a hot spot for COVID-19.

Calexico's sister city Mexicali is in Mexico's red tier, which is the worst tier.

Several businesses in downtown Calexico have been anxiously waiting for restrictions to be lifted because they rely heavily on consumers from Mexicali.

One store owner says 85% of his clients come from Mexico and his store is on the brink of closure.

“I pay half rent right now, that’s the only thing that keeps me in business. It’s a terrible Christmas for us. These two months November and December are when we do business, we usually sell as much as what we sell throughout the year in these months," said David Dahdoul, store owner.