10 Day Challenge Holiday Food Drive

News

Yuma International Airport starts a new tradition - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 'Tis the season for giving. A wonderful way to give back is through a food drive.

Yuma International Airport Director, Gladys Brown, thought of a great twist to add to the act of giving. The food drive is set up as a 10 day challenge to collect as many non-perishable food items as possible.

To make matters better, donors get to see a car show by Streetwise Car Club when they drive through the airport to drop off goods.

Donors are welcome to walk into the airport to drop off donation items or simply and safely stay in their vehicle and hand the items to a member of the food drive.

The 10 Day Challenge began December 12 and will continue through December 21. However, the drive-by drop off and car show are on December 16 between 5:00pm and 6:30pm.

Yuma International Airport and Streetwise Car Club kindly ask that you wear your face mask while in the airport as well as drive-by drop off. For more information, you can visit the airport's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/flyyuma

News 11's Arlette Yousif speaks to organizers Monday on the Early Edition starting at 4 p.m. MST/5 p.m. PST.