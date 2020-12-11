San Luis High School students earn recognition for academic success

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two San Luis High School students receive awards after being named the National Hispanic Scholars.

Yuma Union High School District says Guillermo Velez and Maritza Noriega received the award for their academic achievements and high test scores on the PSAT.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” Velez said. “I am very grateful to all the people that have supported me, especially my parents and my teachers.”

Noriega said, “This is proof of the staff’s achievement as well as mine since I only was able to accomplish this through their support. My family was also a great motivator and a huge reason that I value my education. Families have a huge influence on students and their development both personal and educational.”

Velez says his goal is to study physics after high school and obtain a Ph.D. in a specialized branch of the field.

Noriega intends to study architecture but continues to keep her options open as she pursues her Bachelor's degree.

“San Luis High School students are amazing,” SLHS Counselor Maria Dillard. “I have no doubt that Guillermo and Maritza will meet their goals one day. They work hard, and persevere in what they want to accomplish.”