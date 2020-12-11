Local family lights up neighborhood with holiday cheer amidst dark times

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel illuminates us on a Calexico Christmas must-see

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - If you love driving through your neighborhood to see Christmas lights, you may want to make a stop at Rainbow Park in Calexico.

Mil Uno Lights is a light show like no other with synchronized music that can be transmitted right through your radio on station 101.5.

“We’re trying to bring a little bit of light to these really dark times," said David Lopez, homeowner and Calexico resident.

Dark times indeed. Amidst a pandemic and a statewide lockdown, a short drive through the neighborhood is the perfect escape for many families looking for a safe holiday activity.

“There wasn't going to be a lot of things open this year. There wasn't going to be a lot of things for families to do together. This you get in your car you park across the street and enjoy the show," said Lopez.

The Lopez family has decked their house in lights for the past three years.

It’s an annual tradition that gets bigger and brighter each year.

“We started with a roofline the first year, that’s all we had," said Lopez.

More than 3,000 lights are displayed at the Lopez house this year.

“We’re three siblings. We all work on it, and we’re currently working on more songs to add to it," said Lopez.

It’s been a labor of love for the Lopez family and this year it’s even more special.

Friday on 13 On Your Side, Alexandra Rangel speaks to Lopez about how they're using the light show to give back to the community.