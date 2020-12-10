Man accused of yogurt shop dispute changes plea to guilty

News

Steven Covington is expected to be sentenced January 2021

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man accused of pulling a gun on a Foothills frozen yogurt shop employee in early July pleads guilty on Thursday morning.

64-year-old Steven Covington faced charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Covington is expected to be sentenced January 15, 2021.

Yuma County Sheriff's deputies say Covington refused to wear a mask or gloves during a visit to Tiki Hut Frozen Yogurt.

Workers said when they asked him to leave, he started dispensing yogurt into his bare hands. When Covington finally did leave, the shop's owner says he only made it as far as his car, to return with a gun.

News 11 and KYMA.com will bring you more information as we get closer to Covington's sentencing.