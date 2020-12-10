COVID-19 mobile testing unit comes to Imperial Valley Fairgrounds

News

The bus will make stops in El Centro and Calexico within the next couple of weeks

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The mobile test site has arrived to the Imperial County Fairgrounds and is accepting appointments.

The mobile testing will be at the IV fairgrounds from December 9-14.

The bus will be making stops at the El Centro Library (parking lot) and Calexico 10 Theaters (parking lot).

News 11 will continue to update you as their bus keeps making these stops around the county.

Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The mobile site has the ability to test about 530 people each day.

Book your appointment by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

To find COVID-19 testing locations, click here.