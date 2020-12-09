COVID-19 testing bus coming to underserved communities

News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The Imperial County Public Health Department is increasing its COVID-19 testing capacity with a new mobile site that can be deployed throughout the Imperial Valley.

It's the second bus of it’s kind to roll out in California.

The first one was deployed to San Bernardino about a week ago.

A second bus was deployed to Imperial County and is now taking appointments.

The bus is staffed with a team of 6-7 people.

The mobile site has the ability to test about 530 people each day.

It's open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Residents are urged to make appointments online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634 -1123.

Although appointments are recommended walk-ins can be accommodated if there is enough capacity.

The mobile bus will be parked at the IV Fairgrounds for several days and will then be deployed to other remote locations in the Imperial Valley.

The county will target large business sectors experiencing outbreaks as well as underserved communities.

The test is free with or without insurance.