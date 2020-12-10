City of Calexico welcomes new leadership

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel introduces us to the new City Council

CALEXICO, Calexico, (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico will be seeing the biggest change of council members this coming year with four new board members taking office.

The City of Calexico will be ringing in the new board following the Imperial County Registrar of Voters certification of the Nov. 3 general election.

Gloria G. Romo, Javier Moreno, Raul Urena, and appointed councilmen Camilo Garcia were all elected into office by Calexico voters.

According to official results about 13,000 people voted in Calexico.

The city will also be thanking out-going board members for their service in a small ceremony Thursday.

Long-standing incumbents Morris Reisin, Bill Hodge, and Lewis Pacheco are expected to be in attendance.

Thursday on 13 On Your Side, Alexandra Rangel provides details on how the new city council plans to help Calexico survive the pandemic.