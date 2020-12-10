Baja California governor released from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

News

The governor of B.C. Jaime Bonilla is being monitored after being discharged from the hospital on Wednesday

TIJUANA, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Baja California governor was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after doctors saw improvement in symptoms.

Televisa Mexicali Oficial reports Gov. Jaime Bonilla Valdez was taken to a hospital in Tijuana on Tuesday after having muscular pain on Tuesday.

In a zoom video, the governor looked in better health, adding, "The Tijuana General Hospital has one of the best medical care in the world. It has already installed me in my house, in my condominium, until the doctors tell me how long I can receive people, I will be operating, answering calls and attending meetings."

Bonilla says the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reached out to him to ask about his health.

Sources say he was discharged from the hospital with stable vital signs.

He continues to have muscular weakness which will be kept under supervision.

Bonilla tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, when the first cases were observed.