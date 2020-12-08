Baja California governor tests positive for COVID-19

News

The governor gets COVID-19 a second time

TIJUANA B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Governor of Baja California Jaime Bonilla Valdez, tests positive for COVID-19.

The governor's doctor said he presented chills and joint pain in the last 48 hours.

La Voz de la Frontera reports Bonilla was coughing during his coronavirus report's video conference over the weekend.

In a statement, the doctor said, "Yesterday morning, the C-reactive protein test was performed, and in the afternoon, it came out positive for Covid-19. Therefore the governor is in a period of convalescence; he is fine. He is recovering at home. It does not bring a greater scenario, it is saturating above 95%, sometimes when he is prone for about 98, 99%, and in that sense, we expect a complete recovery from him in the coming days," he said.

Sources say Bonilla tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, when the first cases were observed.